Report: A.J. Brown won’t report for start of voluntary offseason program

Getty Images

Word emerged on Monday morning that Titans receiver A.J. Brown was one of a few receivers who would not participate in on-field work during the offseason program as they await second contracts from their respective teams.

But according to Turron Davenport of ESPN, Brown also does not intend to report for the start of Tennessee’s offseason program on Monday.

Because the spring offseason program is voluntary, Brown is not currently holding out in search of a new contract. In Phase I of the offseason program, players are allowed to do strength and conditioning work on the field and otherwise participate in meetings with coaches.

Of receivers in the 2019 draft class, San Francisco’s Deebo Samuel and Washington’s Terry McLaurin are also not expected to participate in any on-field work during the offseason program, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brown has been one of the key pieces of Tennessee’s offense since the club selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft. In 13 games last season, Brown caught 63 passes for 869 yards with five touchdowns. He eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons and has caught a total of 24 touchdowns in 43 games.