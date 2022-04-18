Report: Kelvin Joseph participates in first day of Cowboys’ offseason work

USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph, a passenger in an SUV involved in a drive-by shooting last month, worked with his Cowboys teammates during the first day of the voluntary offseason program, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Joseph’s future, though, remains in doubt.

Police arrested Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Saturday in connection with the murder of Cameron Ray. The arrests came a day after Joseph met with police investigators for several hours at his attorney’s law office.

Joseph, 21, was unarmed in the March 18 shooting, his attorney, Barry Sorrels, has said. But Texas’ law of parties could potentially lead to charges for anyone in the SUV at the time of the shooting, and a Dallas police spokesman told Hill the investigation is ongoing.

The NFL also is reviewing the case under the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

For now, though, Joseph remains on the Cowboys’ roster and in attendance at the team facility.

The overriding question for the Cowboys is: Is Joseph worth keeping him? The Cowboys made him a second-round choice in 2021, and he played 164 defensive snaps and 142 on special teams in 10 games with two starts. He totaled 16 tackles and two pass breakups.

Waiving him would create a need at the position. Trevon Diggs, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown are the top corners with Nahshon Wright, C.J. Goodwin and Kyron Brown the other players on the roster at the position.