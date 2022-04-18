Report: Sam Howell visiting Panthers Monday

Getty Images

The Panthers will reportedly continue doing their research on this year’s quarterback prospects on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell will be visiting the team to kick off the week. Howell was listed as an expected visitor along with five other quarterbacks last week, but it appears that schedule changed.

Howell was 217-of-347 for 3,056 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his final college season.

Tackles Ickey Ekwonu and Charles Cross are also set for visits with the Panthers Monday. Carolina has the sixth overall pick later this month, but don’t select again until the fourth round as a result of trading picks to the Jets and Jaguars for Sam Darnold and CJ Henderson last year.