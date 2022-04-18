Ryan Tannehill not present for start of Titans’ voluntary offseason work

Getty Images

Receiver A.J. Brown did not show up for the start of the team’s offseason work. That is not surprising given he wants a contract extension.

But word — via Buck Reising of AtoZsports.com — that quarterback Ryan Tannehill also wasn’t present Monday came as something of a surprise.

While the workouts are voluntary and focus on conditioning and strength training initially, Tannehill faces a crucial season going into his fourth season in Tennessee. The quarterback has gotten the Titans to the playoffs each of the previous three seasons, but a trip to the AFC Championship Game in 2019 was followed by one-and-done home losses each of the past two postseasons.

Tannehill threw three ugly interceptions in the divisional round loss to the Bengals.

He has a $29 million base salary this season and a $38.6 million cap hit but has no guaranteed money left on his deal after 2022.

“Until he gets here, I’m just going to let him enjoy his time with family while I get in shape, get to know my teammates and the system in place here,” new tight end Austin Hooper, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.

Tannehill hasn’t talked to reporters since the 19-16 divisional loss to Cincinnati in January, so it is unclear why he wasn’t on hand Monday or when he might show up. Kevin Byard allowed that coach Mike Vrabel wasn’t around Monday either but is expected to return Tuesday to lead a team meeting.