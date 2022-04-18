Schedule release likely coming in the range of May 10-12

Getty Images

Back when the schedule came out before the draft, people got far more worked up about when the schedule will be released. Now, people generally shrug and say, “It’ll be out after the draft.”

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league plans to release the schedule during the second week of may, with the final date likely landing in the range of Tuesday, May 10 through Thursday, May 12.

Games of interest include the Thursday night season opener (hosted by the Rams), the Sunday night opener on NBC, the Monday night opener on ESPN, the Amazon Thursday night schedule, the Monday night ESPN/ABC doubleheader (which will happen at some point during 2022), the Thanksgiving trio of games, the late-season Saturday games, and the Christmas game(s), given that December 25 lands on a Sunday this year.