Stephon Gilmore looking forward to “clean slate” with Colts

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore got a chance to play for his hometown team when the Patriots traded him to the Panthers in 2021, but he won’t be sticking around for a full year with the NFC South team.

Gilmore agreed to a two-year deal with the Colts late last week. The deal has not been officially announced yet, but Gilmore still discussed the decision to change teams while at an event hosted by college teammate D.J. Swearinger this weekend.

“It is a good fit for me,” Gilmore said, via Lou Bezjak of the Charlotte Observer. “I like the organization. I like the coaches. It was a good decision for me and I just felt it was the best place for me. I plan on going out there and compete, make plays on the ball. I got a clean slate and I’m looking forward to the opportunity. . . . I can’t wait to get there.”

Due to a contract impasse with the Patriots prior to the trade and the need to recover from a torn quad, Gilmore was limited to eight games last season. The Colts will be looking for a lot more than that from the 2019 defensive player of the year.