Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will take on Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in June golf match

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have competed against each other in the playoffs the last two years, but they’ll be teammates this June.

That’s when they will be taking part in a round of golf against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The June 1 event from Wynn Las Vegas will serve as the latest installment of the golf exhibition known as “The Match.”

Brady and Rodgers took part in another installment last year, but they were on opposing sides. Rodgers and pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau beat Brady and Phil Mickelson. Brady also teamed with Mickelson in a loss to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in 2020.

Another loss would leave Brady with an 0-3 record on the course and he won’t have extended time to work on his game until he makes a retirement decision that lasts longer than a month.