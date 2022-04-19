49ers re-sign Daniel Brunskill and Jauan Jennings

Getty Images

The 49ers continued preparations for the 2022 season on Tuesday by announcing the return of two players of the team.

Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill will be back after signing the restricted free agent tender he received earlier this year. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings signed his exclusive rights free agent tender.

Brunskill was tendered at the original round level and will now make $2.433 million for the season. He has started every game over the last two seasons and is currently the top right guard on the team’s depth chart for this season.

Jennings was a 2020 seventh-round pick and spent his rookie season on the practice squad. He had 24 catches for 282 yards and five touchdowns in 16 regular season games and added six catches for 43 yards in the postseason.