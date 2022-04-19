After trading picks for Russell Wilson, Broncos still confident they can improve in the draft

Getty Images

The Broncos sent Seattle their first- and second-round picks in both this year’s and next year’s draft to acquire Russell Wilson, but they still think they’re going to get a solid influx of talent in the draft next week.

Broncos General Manager George Paton said the Broncos are in better shape in this year’s draft than it might look at first glance.

“I always talk about flexibility, flexibility in the draft, and flexibility in the offseason and free agency,” Paton said, via ESPN. “We had that flexibility to make a move if we had to [for Wilson] and this really softens the blow of the picks that we gave up. We have nine picks. We have one second, two thirds and two fourths. We can do whatever we want and feel really good about it.”

The Broncos got the Rams’ second- and third-round picks in the Von Miller trade, and have acquired extra Day 3 picks in trades with the Eagles and Lions. Even without his first- and second-round picks, Paton thinks the Broncos will be better after the draft than they are now.