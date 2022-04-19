Ashton Dulin signs RFA tender with Colts

Getty Images

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin has officially re-signed with the Colts as their offseason program gets going this week.

Dulin was tendered as a restricted free agent earlier this year and the Colts announced on Tuesday that Dulin signed his tender. He was tendered at the original round level, which sets him up to make $2.433 million this season.

Dulin appeared in every game for the Colts last season and he’s played in 43 games over the last three years. He has 18 catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns in those appearances.

Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Keke Coutee, Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan, and DeMichael Harris make up the rest of the receiving corps in Indianapolis.