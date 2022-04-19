Baker Mayfield not present for Browns voluntary workouts

Getty Images

The Browns are getting their offseason program underway on Tuesday and their new QB1 is in attendance.

Their former starter is not.

According to multiple reports — and to no one’s surprise — Baker Mayfield is not at the Browns’ facility for the start of the club’s voluntary spring workouts.

In theory, Mayfield could have made things a little more awkward for Cleveland if he had decided to show up. After all, the Browns are still on the hook to pay him $18.8 million guaranteed for the 2022 season after picking up his fifth-year option last spring.

But instead, Mayfield has elected to train on his own as he awaits the organization to find a trade partner.

During a podcast interview released last week, Mayfield said he thinks the Seahawks are his most likely destination. The Panthers have also emerged as a potential trade partner for the Browns, though Mayfield is reportedly not the only QB on Carolina’s list.