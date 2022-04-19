Baker Mayfield not present for Browns voluntary workouts

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 19, 2022, 12:43 PM EDT
The Browns are getting their offseason program underway on Tuesday and their new QB1 is in attendance.

Their former starter is not.

According to multiple reports — and to no one’s surprise — Baker Mayfield is not at the Browns’ facility for the start of the club’s voluntary spring workouts.

In theory, Mayfield could have made things a little more awkward for Cleveland if he had decided to show up. After all, the Browns are still on the hook to pay him $18.8 million guaranteed for the 2022 season after picking up his fifth-year option last spring.

But instead, Mayfield has elected to train on his own as he awaits the organization to find a trade partner.

During a podcast interview released last week, Mayfield said he thinks the Seahawks are his most likely destination. The Panthers have also emerged as a potential trade partner for the Browns, though Mayfield is reportedly not the only QB on Carolina’s list.

