Brandon Graham feels “OTA-ready” after recovery from Achilles injury

Getty Images

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham tore his Achilles in Week 2 last season. After missing one game in the previous nine seasons, Graham missed 15 last season.

He’s back, though, and ready for a 13th NFL season.

“I’m OTA-ready,” Graham told Sports Take, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “We were just talking about that today. I’m going to be doing a lot of the same things with the team. It’s not like what we used to do, doing all the team reps and stuff like that. It’s going to be more individual, and then you’re going to have to learn the plays, go through plays and stuff like that. Nothing that’s really going to tax you too much other than individual drills and stuff like that. That’s what we like doing. We like working on the technique.

“But I’m back to normal, man. It’s just getting my lungs right. It’s like the offseason. I’m off the protocol of just rehabbing every day. It’s just more so training and getting my body right and making sure I can run around for longer, doing different workouts and different stuff like that. But, yeah, I feel like I’m me. I feel like it’s all just about doing it now.”

Graham, 34, has 416 tackles and 59 sacks in his career.

The Eagles begin their voluntary offseason program Monday.