Breece Hall has visited Texans, Bills, Giants and Commanders

Getty Images

It does not look like a running back is going to be selected in the first round of this year’s draft, so Breece Hall may have to wait until the second day to find out if he’s the first back off the board this year.

Hall ran for 3,941 yards and a school-record 50 touchdowns over three seasons at Iowa State and made a number of All-America teams after the last two seasons. That effort has earned him a number of visits with teams during the pre-draft process.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hall has spent time with the Texans, Bills, Giants, and Commanders.

Kenneth Walker and Isaiah Spiller are considered the other likely candidates to be the first running back off the board. If the wait for one of their names to be called stretches beyond Thursday night, it will be the first time since 2014 that no backs are taken in the first round.