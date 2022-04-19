Commanders draft picks 2022: Full list of Washington’s draft picks, order for every round

Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have been busy this offseason. Since last season ended, Washington has acquired both a new name and a new quarterback. The franchise was known as the ‘Washington Football Team’ over the last two seasons until adopting ‘Commanders’ as their new name this offseason.

Unlike their NFC East counterparts, the Commanders were active in free agency this offseason. Since Kirk Cousins’ departure in 2018, Washington has fielded a rotating cast of quarterbacks under center. Last offseason, the team signed journeyman QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year deal, but an injury suffered in the first game caused Fitzpatrick to miss most of the season. Taylor Heinicke proved he can be a strong backup when needed, but Washington entered the offseason still seeking a long-term solution at QB.

For this reason, the Commanders swapped second-round picks with the Indianapolis Colts and gave them a third-rounder this year in addition to a conditional third-rounder in 2023 in exchange for Carson Wentz. After an abysmal season in 2020, Wentz was traded to the Colts only to now re-join the NFC East with the Commanders.

The Commanders might still be searching for a quarterback in this year’s draft though the options at that position are thin. But the 2022 draft class isn’t known for its quarterback prowess, and Washington could also use a wide receiver to complement Terry McClaurin or a cornerback to help strengthen the secondary.

Washington had 10 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft and used their first round selection on Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis before drafting offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi in the second round. With fewer selections in this year’s draft, Washington will have to identify how best to fill its positions of need moving forward.

Washington Commanders 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 11

Round 2: No. 47 (from IND)

Round 4: No. 113

Round 6: No. 189

Round 7: No. 230

Round 7: No. 240 (from PHI via IND)

