Cooper Kupp: I’m not trying to beat anybody with new contract

Getty Images

Cooper Kupp‘s contract was a topic of conversation at Rams offseason workouts on Tuesday.

Kupp’s current deal runs through the 2023 season, but a slew of big contracts for wide receivers with more on the horizon has led to chatter about when Kupp and the Rams might revisit his pact. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that the team has had “good dialogue” with Kupp about a new contract and Kupp also addressed his status later in the day.

Kupp said, via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Media, that he’s “not trying to beat anybody” and that he doesn’t “think that’s the approach that I take” when asked about whether he wants to be the highest-paid wideout in the league once he signs his new deal.

“There’s a place you want to be. There’s a place that I think is fair,” Kupp said.

We’ll have to wait to see if the place where the Rams and Kupp wind up puts him above the likes of Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams on the list of best-paid wideouts, but any deal will be a lucrative one for the wideout who scored the winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVI.