Damontae Kazee set to visit Seahawks

Getty Images

Safety Damontae Kazee is set to meet with the Seahawks.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Kazee is scheduled to be in Seattle to visit the NFC West team on Tuesday. It’s the first known visit he’s taken since becoming a free agent this offseason.

Kazee spent the 2021 season with the Cowboys and started 16 games over the course of the regular season and playoffs. He had 60 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles for Dallas.

The move to Dallas reunited Kazee with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn was the head coach in Atlanta when Kazee was drafted in the fifth round in 2017. He appeared in 54 games for the Falcons before tearing his Achilles in Week Four of the 2020 season and Quinn was fired a week later.