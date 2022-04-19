Deshaun Watson reports to the Browns for offseason workouts

Getty Images

On a snowy April 19 morning in Cleveland, the team’s latest starting quarterback has reported for voluntary duty.

Deshaun Watson is in the building, as announced by the team on social media.

The league has taken no action against Watson regarding the 22 civil lawsuits he’s facing, or the 10 criminal complaints that resulted in no indictments. Watson is accused of sexual misconduct during multiple massage therapy sessions.

The Browns and Watson are bracing for an eventual suspension. Last month, Commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear that paid leave is unlikely. If the league decides to do anything before the 2022 season begins, the league will simply suspend him without pay.

The 22 cases pending against him aren’t expected to go to trial until after the 2022 season.

We continue to believe that the best option for all concerned would be a fair and appropriate settlement. Watson can afford it. Neither he nor the Browns can afford to have this cloud hovering over him for another year.