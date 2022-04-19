Drake London visiting Commanders on Tuesday

Getty Images

The Commanders know they’ll have Carson Wentz at quarterback in 2022.

Could they get him another weapon with the 11th pick in next week’s draft?

They’re at last exploring the possibility, as NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports receiver Drake London is visiting with Washington on Tuesday.

The USC product held a Pro Day last week but did not run a 40. After fracturing his ankle during the season, London pushed back his Pro Day due to a mild hamstring strain. But he is still expected to be one of the first receivers off the board in the coming draft.

London was the Pac-12 offensive player of the year after recording 88 receptions for 1,084 yards with seven touchdowns. He appeared in just eight games because of his ankle injury.

In three seasons at USC, London had 160 catches for 2,153 yards with 15 touchdowns.