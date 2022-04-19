Falcons sign Vincent Taylor

Getty Images

At the start of their offseason program, the Falcons have added some depth along their defensive line.

Atlanta announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Vincent Taylor to a one-year contract.

Taylor missed nearly all of last season with an ankle injury suffered in Week One. Back in 2020, he appeared in 15 games for the Browns, also making one start. He recorded a pair of tackles for loss, a QB hit, and a fumble recovery for Cleveland.

A Dolphins sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Taylor appeared in 21 games for Miami before he was waived at the start of the 2019 season. He joined the Bills as a practice squad player and appeared in three games for Buffalo that season.