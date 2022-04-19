J.J. Watt, James Conner have no issues with Kyler Murray’s absence

Getty Images

Quarterback Kyler Murray isn’t at the Cardinals’ voluntary workouts this week and his absence isn’t an issue for a couple of his veteran teammates.

Defensive end J.J. Watt and running back James Conner were both asked about Murray’s absence at Tuesday media sessions. Conner said, via Kevin Parrish Jr. of the team’s website, that Murray’s absence during conditioning work is “no big deal” and Watt sent the same message.

“All I need him to be there for is the first game of the season and play good,” Watt said, via multiple reporters.

Murray’s desire for a new contract has been a leading storyline around the Cardinals throughout the offseason and it will continue to be one unless an agreement is announced, but Murray’s absence shouldn’t create much change to the situation as long as it remains limited to voluntary segments of the program.