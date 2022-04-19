Jason Licht: No discussions with Tom Brady about 2023 and beyond

Getty Images

A recent interview with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn’t include any questions about word that his brief retirement earlier this year was tied to a plan to join the Dolphins as a minority owner with eyes on returning to play in Miami as well.

Brady did say that he knows he doesn’t have a lot of football left in him, but no one knows if that means 2022 will be his last hurrah or not. It is the last year of his contract, which leaves the door open to a departure from Tampa while continuing to play football in the future. A league source told PFT in March that Brady has a no-franchise tag clause in his contract, so the Bucs won’t have a mechanism to keep him on hand without a new deal being struck before the start of the 2023 league year.

During a Tuesday press conference, Bucs General Manager Jason Licht was asked about the Dolphins chatter and whether the Bucs have had discussions with Brady on a similar arrangement that would keep him in the fold as long as he continues playing.

“No, we haven’t had those discussions. Only discussions that we’ve had with Tom is when he came back and we’re excited about this year and to get going,” Licht said, via Kevin O’Donnell of WTVT.

Brady’s future plans will remain a topic of great interest until he provides some definitive word on what they are and the lack of talks with the Bucs suggest things will remain open-ended for a while.