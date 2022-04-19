Jason Licht on Bucs’ secondary: We’re in good shape

Getty Images

The Buccaneers’ top three cornerbacks — Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean and Carlton Davis — played the 2021 season opener together. But Murphy-Bunting injured an elbow against the Cowboys, and Dean and Davis later had injuries of their own, which prompted the Bucs to sign Richard Sherman.

Murphy-Bunting, Dean and Davis finally played another game together in Week 13.

Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Whitehead and Sherman also had injuries that kept them out of the lineup last season. The entire Bucs’ starting secondary played their first snaps together in Week 18.

That’s why General Manager Jason Licht feels better about the Bucs’ secondary than the 21st ranking in passing yards last season suggests he should.

“Well, we’re healthy,” Licht said, via Matt Matera of pewterreport.com. “Right now we’re healthy. We plan to keep it that way. We got a lot of these young guys that played very well two years ago when we won the Super Bowl. And I don’t think that talent just went away. So we’re healthy now.”

The Bucs lost Whitehead in free agency and Sherman remains a free agent, but they signed safeties Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal.

“We’ve added players like Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal that we’re excited about,” Licht said. “Bringing some veteran leadership back there. I think we’re in good shape.”