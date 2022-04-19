Jets re-sign Jeff Smith, three other exclusive rights free agents

Getty Images

Four Jets players took care of some housekeeping with the team’s offseason program starting this week.

The NFL’s transaction wire brought word that four of the team’s exclusive rights free agents re-signed on Monday. All four players were bound to the team once the Jets tendered them earlier this year because they were unable to negotiate with other clubs as long as the tenders were in place.

Wide receiver Jeff Smith has 26 catches for 292 yards in 25 games over the last three seasons. He’s also been credited with one tackle.

Defensive back Javelin Guidry started five of the 28 games he’s played the last two year. He has 70 tackles and four forced fumbles. Defensive back Elijah Riley also re-signed after making seven starts following his move from the Eagles to the Jets last season.

Defensive end Tim Ward had 12 tackles in 11 2021 appearances. He also played one game for the Chiefs in 2020.