Justin Fields excited to see what help Bears get him in draft

Getty Images

The Bears lost their top wideout, Allen Robinson, to the Rams in free agency. They signed Equanimeous St. Brown and Byron Pringle and have Darnell Mooney. The expectation is the Bears will draft at least one new playmaker.

Justin Fields is just like Bears fans: He will be eagerly watching next week.

“Of course,” Fields said Tuesday, via Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune. “There are a lot of guys coming out in this year’s draft who are talented. I’m excited to see who we get.”

Fields has played with Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave and Alabama’s Jameson Williams, who was with Fields for two seasons with the Buckeyes before transferring. The Bears quarterback called Olave “my guy.”

The Bears don’t draft until 39th overall, and Olave already will have a new home long before then. Chicago, though, will look for help for an offense that ranked 30th in total yards.

General Manager Ryan Poles said as much last month when he stressed the importance of finding Fields “a dependability piece.” Fields loved hearing that, expressing excitement at getting a new top target.

“One, you’ve got to have that connection,” Fields said. “You both have to be on the same page with what concept you’re running and with what coverage you’re running into. And then the second thing is that ‘it’ factor, that mentality. It’s that dog mentality where no matter what the situation is, what coverage it is, who’s guarding you, your guy’s going to make a play. It’s just that mentality and having that mentality in big moments.”