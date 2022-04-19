Kevin Byard: We got dominant late last year, want to be No. 1 defense this year

Getty Images

The Titans started their offseason workout program on Monday and safety Kevin Byard revealed one goal he’s set for the team during the 2022 season.

Byard made his second All-Pro team last year as he played a key role on a defense that made big strides from the one that took the field in 2020. The Titans gave up the second-fewest rushing yards in the league and finished sixth in points allowed a year after finishing 19th and 24th in those two metrics. They saw their pass rush make great gains and the final weeks of the regular season saw the defense reach its highest level.

On Monday, Byard said the team’s goal is to maintain that level of play all the way through this season.

“Coming off of 2020, the goal was to try to find an identity, find out who we are as a team,” Byard said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “And I think as [2021] went along, we started playing better and better and better and we got dominant toward the end of the year. So I think it’s all about taking that from last year and carrying it onto this year and try to be the top defense in the NFL.”

The Titans got nine sacks of Joe Burrow while limiting the Bengals to one touchdown in their playoff opener, but the Bengals still prevailed 19-16 to offer a reminder that defense can only take you so far on its own.