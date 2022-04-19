Kwon Alexander visiting Jets

Getty Images

Linebacker Kwon Alexander‘s 2022 plans could include a reunion with Robert Saleh.

Saleh was the 49ers defensive coordinator when Alexander was on the team in 2019 and 2020. He is now the Jets head coach and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Saleh’s current team is hosting Alexander on a Tuesday visit.

Alexander was traded to the Saints in November 2020 and he remained with the team through the end of the 2021 season. He started eight of 12 games last year and recorded 50 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Alexander missed half his full season with the Niners due to a torn pectoral, but returned for their postseason run to Super Bowl LIV. He’s played seven NFL seasons overall and his first four came with the Buccaneers.