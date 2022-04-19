Matthew Stafford had “surgical thing” in offseason, feels great

Getty Images

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said Tuesday he had a “surgical thing” this offseason. He did not go into detail.

Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reported last month that Stafford received an anti-inflammatory shot in one arm and wore a brace briefly to limit his range of motion while healing.

Stafford said he “will be better in the long run” after the procedure, whatever the procedure was.

Stafford, 34, completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. It marked the 10th time in the past 11 seasons that Stafford has played every game.

And, after going 0-3 in the postseason in Detroit, Stafford led the Rams to four postseason victories and the Super Bowl title.