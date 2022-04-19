NBC announces Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark as SNF broadcast team

Getty Images

Sunday Night Football officially has its new broadcast team.

Mike Tirico will call play-by-play, Cris Collinsworth will serve as the commentator and Melissa Stark will report from the sidelines, NBC announced today.

Tirico had long been expected to succeed Al Michaels in the Sunday night booth, and he and Collinsworth have already called 21 NFL games together. Stark’s long broadcasting career includes a three-year stint as Monday Night Football sideline reporter from 2000 to 2002.

Tirico, Collinsworth and Stark will have their premiere broadcast on August 4 at the Hall of Fame Game, and they will call the 2022 regular season opener on Thursday, September 8.