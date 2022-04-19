NFL disapproves Geno Smith’s contract with Seahawks, but issue is expected to be resolved

Getty Images

Geno Smith hasn’t signed with the Seahawks just yet.

Although the Seahawks announced that they had signed Smith today, the NFL’s transaction wire said that the contract was disapproved by the league office.

It is not immediately clear what the issue was with the contract, but no contract is official until the league office approves it.

However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the contractual issue won’t be a sticking point and the expectation is that Smith will still sign with the Seahawks.

At the moment the Seahawks’ only quarterbacks are Drew Lock and Jacob Eason. Smith will likely end up competing with Lock for the starting job.