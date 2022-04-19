Pat Surtain: Broncos have different energy, the goal is the Super Bowl

With the arrival of Russell Wilson in Denver, the Broncos’ expectations are high.

That’s the word from second-year cornerback Pat Surtain, who said the energy in Denver is different this season.

“You can tell the energy’s been different. The culture is different,” Surtain said.

Surtain added that the goal is the Super Bowl, and this Broncos team is feeling confident.

The Broncos haven’t made the playoffs since 2015, when they won the Super Bowl in Peyton Manning’s last season. Since then it’s been an ugly procession of quarterbacks and a playoff drought. Wilson changes that, and his teammates can feel it.

