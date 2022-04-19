Patrick Mahomes: I expect big things from Mecole Hardman

Getty Images

With Tyreek Hill now with the Dolphins, one Chiefs player whose production should increase is Mecole Hardman.

The receiver said himself on Monday that he definitely would like to put up significant numbers in 2022, given that it’s the final year of his rookie contract.

It’s going to be difficult for any one player to provide everything Hill did in Kansas City’s offense. But quarterback Patrick Mahomes is confident Hardman is prepared to take a positive step in the coming season.

“He’s a guy who has always worked hard,” Mahomes said, via John Dixon of ArrowheadPride.com. “He’s a guy who is always putting in the time, just kind of waiting for his opportunity. I mean, when you have two All-Pro Chiefs legends that are getting a lot of the catches, it’s hard to get everybody the targets that they want. But every time he’s in there and has his opportunity, he’s going 100 miles an hour — as hard as he can. So you respect guys like that. And you’re happy that he’ll have an even bigger chance — a bigger opportunity — this year.

“I expect big things from him.”

Hardman recorded 59 receptions for 693 yards in 17 games with eight starts last season. While Hardman’s speed might put him in some of the situations where Hill would have played, Mahomes said he doesn’t want Hardman to just try and imitate the former Chief.

“He doesn’t have to be Tyreek Hill,” Mahomes said. “He has to be Mecole Hardman. And I think Mecole Hardman can be a great player in this offense. He’s made a Pro Bowl already, and I think he can keep getting better and better.”

Hardman was named to the NFL’s All-Star game back in 2019 as a returner.

In three seasons, he’s caught 126 passes for 1,791 yards with 12 touchdowns.