Rams cut Drake Jackson

Posted by Charean Williams on April 19, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT
The Rams waived center Drake Jackson, the team announced Tuesday.

Jackson, 24, signed with the Rams’ practice squad on Dec. 20, but he did not see any action.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Lions last April. Detroit waived him in August, and the Texans claimed him.

The Texans cut him two weeks later, and Jackson then spent some time on the Patriots’ practice squad.

Jackson was a four-year starter at Kentucky, appearing in 48 games and earning second-team All-SEC in 2020.

