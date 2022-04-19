Report: Jarvis Landry visiting Saints

Getty Images

Free agent receiver Jarvis Landry is visiting the Saints this week, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Fowler adds that the Browns also remain “in the mix” for Landry.

The Browns cut Landry on March 14, and he has remained a free agent since. He was scheduled to make $15.1 million in salary and bonuses while carrying a salary-cap hit of $16.38 million in 2022, the final year of his contract with the Browns.

Landry, 29, had 52 receptions for 570 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games last season. In four seasons in Cleveland, he made 288 catches for 3,560 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Saints will get Michael Thomas back this season, and they have Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith and Lil'Jordan Humphrey as the top options behind him.