Report: Kyler Murray will not attend Cardinals voluntary workouts

As the Cardinals get their offseason program underway, there will be a few significant absences — highlighted by one quarterback.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Kyler Murray will not attend Arizona’s voluntary workouts and will instead train on his own. Rapoport adds that’s the plan for several of the team’s veterans, who have communicated the plan with the Cardinals for weeks.

As the workouts are voluntary, there’s no obligation for Murray to attend them. But the quarterback is still seeking a second contract from Arizona. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported last week that the Cardinals had not made a contract offer to Murray and his representation. Pelissero added that Murray’s agent Eric Burkhardt informed Arizona weeks ago that he was pulling his opening proposal off the table.

To this point, no trade request has been reported. Though either way, the Cardinals have reportedly been insisting that Murray will not be traded.

Murray is set to make $5.5 million in 2022 and multiple reports have indicated that it is highly unlikely he’ll play for the Cardinals at that number in the coming season.

Murray threw for 3,787 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 regular-season games last year. But he had a rocky playoff debut, completing 19-of-34 passes for 137 yards with a pair of interceptions in the Cardinals’ loss to the Rams.