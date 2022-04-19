Report: Kyler Murray will not attend Cardinals voluntary workouts

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 19, 2022, 11:33 AM EDT
As the Cardinals get their offseason program underway, there will be a few significant absences — highlighted by one quarterback.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Kyler Murray will not attend Arizona’s voluntary workouts and will instead train on his own. Rapoport adds that’s the plan for several of the team’s veterans, who have communicated the plan with the Cardinals for weeks.

As the workouts are voluntary, there’s no obligation for Murray to attend them. But the quarterback is still seeking a second contract from Arizona. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported last week that the Cardinals had not made a contract offer to Murray and his representation. Pelissero added that Murray’s agent Eric Burkhardt informed Arizona weeks ago that he was pulling his opening proposal off the table.

To this point, no trade request has been reported. Though either way, the Cardinals have reportedly been insisting that Murray will not be traded.

Murray is set to make $5.5 million in 2022 and multiple reports have indicated that it is highly unlikely he’ll play for the Cardinals at that number in the coming season.

Murray threw for 3,787 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 regular-season games last year. But he had a rocky playoff debut, completing 19-of-34 passes for 137 yards with a pair of interceptions in the Cardinals’ loss to the Rams.

13 responses to “Report: Kyler Murray will not attend Cardinals voluntary workouts

  1. Good, pay this man. Players deserve more money. All the money they need, give it to them.

  3. Nice to see him putting in the work, really showing how he deserves that second contract. First one in, last one out nobody says. Pay the man, he clearly thinks he deserves it!

  4. So now we’re supposed to reward “potential” instead of results? What has he accomplished to get paid? Next up is participation trophies teams that don’t make the playoffs can display. smh

  5. Haha…..but wasn’t it just last week Murray was telling us there was nothing to his social media scrubbing of the team from his accounts?

    So many of these guys are just big babies nowadays.

  6. Kyler Murray has no leverage here, unless it’s to make himself look so bad they Rosen him. &His agent is clearly out of his depths for going even further down this path.

  8. As he should! He accounts for pretty much the entire offense and getting paid a pittance compared to others in that same stratosphere.. Get that man his 45 mill a year!!!

  10. 4 years..2 probowls and he IS the Cardinals offence. One of the best duel threats in the game. He deserves a second contract but it’s no secret AZ has been notoriously cheap over the years. Pay him or trade him for a bounty of picks..

  11. Rockpilersays: What has he accomplished? Year one, rookie of the year. Year two, pro bowl. Year three, pro bowl. And about a dozen cardinals and a dozen NFL qb records and he’s only been there three years.

  12. I think Murray may deserve a second contract, but not after year three of a five year deal. He’s asking the Cards to negate one of the main advantages of having a QB on a rookie deal: the cheap salary. He’s a year early, and I just don’t think it’s a good idea to put his team in this position with two years left on his rookie deal.

  13. After his ankle injury he showed without his running, he ISN’T a top tier QB at all

    OR even a decent one

    and his mobility won’t last long, if it’s not already gone

