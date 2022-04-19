Seahawks announce they’ve re-signed Geno Smith

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield could still potentially enter the Seahawks quarterback discussion. But on Tuesday, Seattle announced the team has officially brought back its previous backup QB.

Geno Smith has signed his one-year contract with the Seahawks. It was initially reported that he would return to Seattle late last week.

According to multiple reports, Smith’s contract is worth $3.5 million with $500,000 guaranteed. He could make another $3.5 million in incentives.

Smith, 31, started three games for Seattle in 2021 when Russell Wilson was out with a finger injury. He completed 68 percent of his passes for 702 yards with five touchdowns and one interception.

Smith has not been a full-time starter since 2014 with the Jets.

Seattle also has Drew Lock after acquiring him in the Russell Wilson trade. And the Seahawks have Washington product Jacob Eason on their roster after claiming him off waivers last year.

Additionally, Seattle announced that eight players who were either restricted free agents or exclusive rights free agents have signed their tenders: receiver Penny Hart, guard Phil Haynes, defensive tackle Bryan Mone, linebacker Tanner Muse, safety Ryan Neal, cornerback John Reid, linebacker Jon Rhattigan, and center Dakoda Shepley.