Sean McVay: “Good dialogue” with Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp on new contracts

Rams General Manager Les Snead said last month that the team is trying to craft “a win-win solution” for defensive tackle Aaron Donald on the contract front and that work continues with the team’s offseason program getting underway.

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday that there has been “good dialogue” with Donald about a new deal. Donald is signed through 2024, but has outplayed his current deal and his mention of possible retirement ahead of the Super Bowl helped create some urgency to get things rolling.

McVay used the same description for talks with wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

“Those are things that are still at the forefront of our thoughts,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website.

Kupp is signed through 2023, but an exploding market for top receivers and the prospect of the bar going up even higher with players like A.J. Brown, Terry McLaurin, DK Metcalf, and Deebo Samuel set for extensions likely pushed that further into the immediate plans.