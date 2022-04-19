Sean Payton says he’s “probably” taking a studio job for 2022

Posted by Mike Florio on April 19, 2022, 7:24 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 09 Saints at Falcons
Getty Images

Saints coach Sean Payton has made clear his desire to join the media. He apparently will.

Via Katherine Terrell of TheAthletic.com, Payton said Tuesday that he’s likely taking a studio job with a network to be named later.

“I think so, I just don’t want to be the one that puts my foot in my mouth before the company does,” Payton said. “But it is. Soon. Probably a studio job.”

Payton has been linked most strongly to Fox and Amazon. He’s expected to return to coaching, which makes it easier from him to transition into — and out of — the job.

