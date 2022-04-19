Steelers claim Miles Boykin off waivers

Posted by Myles Simmons on April 19, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT
Wild Card Round - Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans
Getty Images

Miles Boykin will be sticking around the AFC North.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Steelers have claimed Boykin off waivers after he was cut by the Ravens on Monday.

Boykin spent his first three seasons with Baltimore. The organization selected him in the third round of the 2019 draft. The Ravens were trying to trade him in recent weeks but could not find a partner.

While Boykin appeared in all 16 games in each of his first two seasons, Boykin played only eight in 2021 — in part due to injury. He was on the field for just 35 offensive snaps but 144 special teams snaps. Boykin caught just one 6-yard pass in 2021. He had 19 receptions for 266 yards with four touchdowns in 2020.

In 40 games with 24 starts, Boykin has caught 33 passes for 470 yards with seven TDs.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Steelers claim Miles Boykin off waivers

  1. He’s probabably better than Juju but it doesn’t matter because neither Trubisky or Rudolph can throw.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.