Steelers claim Miles Boykin off waivers

Miles Boykin will be sticking around the AFC North.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Steelers have claimed Boykin off waivers after he was cut by the Ravens on Monday.

Boykin spent his first three seasons with Baltimore. The organization selected him in the third round of the 2019 draft. The Ravens were trying to trade him in recent weeks but could not find a partner.

While Boykin appeared in all 16 games in each of his first two seasons, Boykin played only eight in 2021 — in part due to injury. He was on the field for just 35 offensive snaps but 144 special teams snaps. Boykin caught just one 6-yard pass in 2021. He had 19 receptions for 266 yards with four touchdowns in 2020.

In 40 games with 24 starts, Boykin has caught 33 passes for 470 yards with seven TDs.