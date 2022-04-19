Stephen Jones on Kelvin Joseph: Investigation ongoing, we’re waiting for all the information

Getty Images

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph met with police in Dallas Friday to discuss what he knows about a drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of Cameron Ray on March 18.

His attorney said Joseph did not fire a weapon, but that he was in the car at the time of the shooting and Texas law could lead to charges for anyone in the vehicle. Two arrests were made in that shooting a day after Joseph met with police, but Joseph has not been charged or arrested and he was in attendance for the first day of the Cowboys offseason workouts on Monday.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones was asked about Joseph’s status during a Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

“The investigation is ongoing. We’re waiting to get all of the information,” Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Joseph was a second-round pick last season and Jones said that potential charges or league discipline for him would not alter their best player available approach to this year’s draft.