Tom Brady: I know I don’t have a lot left, but “still a place for me” this year

Getty Images

Tom Brady‘s decision to reverse course on retirement and return to the Buccaneers was one of several quarterback big developments around the league in March.

Brady had announced his retirement in early February, but it didn’t take long for him to start having second thoughts about the call. Brady told Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.com that “at the end of the day, I just love the competition on the field” and that he didn’t have any doubts about his ability to handle the physical aspects of the job.

Brady didn’t discuss reports that he was looking to move to the Dolphins or that his relationship with former Bucs coach Bruce Arians was strained, but said he found there was “still a place for me” in the Bucs lineup this year. Anything beyond that remains very much up in the air.

“I know I don’t have a lot left, I really do. I know I’m at the end of my career,” Brady said. “I wish you could go forever, but it’s just not and football comes at too high of a cost now. My kids are getting older and it’s just getting harder and harder to miss these things. But, I wanted to give myself and my teammates and our organization another incredible opportunity to accomplish something that we’d all be very proud of.”

Brady has said in the past that he wants to avoid a farewell tour before retiring for good. No doors on 2023 and beyond are being closed, but his comments and flirtation with life after football will lead many to assume that the 2022 season will wind up being his final act.