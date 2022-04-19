Tom Brady’s new ESPN interview ignores the biggest questions from an eventful offseason

April 19, 2022
Aspiring multibillionaire Tom Brady is launching a new golf collection through his BRADY brand on Tuesday. The effort to sell merchandise included an EXCLUSIVE! interview with Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.com.

The interview excluded a single meaningful question regarding the intriguing and unpredictable events of the past few months in Brady’s life.

Major questions weren’t asked. If they were asked, they weren’t answered. If they were answered, they weren’t printed.

One of the biggest stories in the NFL continues to be completely ignored by one of the biggest outlets covering the league. Brady retired on February 1 with a plan to become a minority owner of the Dolphins. And an executive. And, eventually, the starting quarterback. The Dolphins wanted to pair him with Sean Payton. The new interview doesn’t mention any of that.

Then there’s the 40-day retirement followed 17 days later by the abrupt resignation of head coach Bruce Arians. Many believe Brady conditioned his return on a change being made. Many believe there was friction between Brady and Arians. That issue isn’t mentioned, in any way.

Finally, Brady’s father has tried to blame Tom Jr.’s decision to retire on ESPN reporting that he planned to retire. Why not ask Tom Jr. to address that directly?

Ultimately, there’s not much in the article. It was a vehicle for plugging his product, nothing more. And ESPN surely went along with it because ESPN has multiple business relationships with Brady, from the Man in the Arena documentary series to ESPN’s first-ever NFT offering, in partnership with Brady’s memorabilia company, Autograph.

While it’s hard to fault VanHaaren for taking advantage of the opportunity to interview Brady, it would be very interesting to know the parameters that Brady’s people put on the conversation — and whether VanHaaren considered passing on the opportunity to talk to Brady if the biggest elephants had to be ignored.

To summarize, Brady has been at the center of the biggest stories of the offseason, he rarely speaks publicly, and when he finally does we get a handful of predictable, sanitized, worthless quotes.

As another member of the media put it, they should have just run an infomercial. Basically, it’s what they did.

7 responses to “Tom Brady’s new ESPN interview ignores the biggest questions from an eventful offseason

  1. Let’s start with the fact ESPN isn’t really known for their journalism prowess. However, when it comes to pushing an agenda that they themselves are heavily invested in these guys are right on top of it

  3. continued brand building orchestrated by the TB 12 team to maximize Q rating…..that will be the business model from here until the true retirement.

  5. “rarely speaks publicly”

    It would be great if this started a trend in the sports world. I really can’t understand why a man keeping his affairs private is such a controversial stance.

  6. About five years ago Brady fully embraced Lebron tactics with regard to self promotion, social media, and narrative crafting. The man hired his own film crew to chronicle his activities, he’s producing a Hollywood movie about him that he will star in, he partnered with Jim Gray to conduct sugary pre-scripted “interviews” that allow Brady to adjust narratives, and his social media efforts come off as a needy athlete who demands the spotlight. The guy that only dated celebrities is grasping for a celebrity status achieved by few and apparently he is determined to let nothing get in his way. “Spend more time with the family” has always been a crock.

