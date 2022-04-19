Troy Reeder: “Perfect fit” playing for Brandon Staley again

Getty Images

Linebacker Troy Reeder switched teams this offseason, but he won’t have to move to a new city or learn an entirely new scheme.

Reeder signed with the Rams in a move that reunites him with head coach Brandon Staley. Staley was the Chargers defensive coordinator in 2020 and Reeder recorded 81 tackles and three sacks while starting seven of the team’s 16 games.

Reeder had 91 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions after Staley’s 2021 departure and he said on Monday that he felt joining back up with Staley was a natural fit.

“It was the perfect fit. I had some good times with coach Staley,” Reeder said, via the team’s website. “He reached out to me. I thought it was a good fit. It’s right down the road from me. It’s a defense that I really believe in. The culture and standard that I know he had set here was something really exciting after coming off a pretty successful three years with a team that I felt like was always as good as anyone. I wanted to play for another team that had just as good of a shot. What an exciting place this is with the people that we have in this building. I’m still getting to know everybody, but from afar last year, watching this team grow — they’re dangerous. I’m happy to join.”

The Chargers ranked 29th in points allowed last season and shortcomings were in the spotlight as the team lost three of their final four games to fall out of the playoff picture. Signing Reeder is one of the moves they’ve made in hopes of avoiding the same fate this time around.