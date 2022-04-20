Browns announce Denzel Ward’s five-year contract extension

Getty Images

After reports emerged of cornerback Denzel Ward‘s contract extension on Monday, the Browns have formally announced that the deal is done.

The fourth overall pick of the 2018 draft, Ward is now under contract with Cleveland through the 2027 season.

“Denzel Ward has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL since his rookie season in 2018,” General Manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “Rarely do you find a player who has performed at such a high-level over a multi-year period at his age. This is a testament not only to Denzel’s talent but also his work ethic, drive and intelligence. ‘Homegrown’ takes a deeper meaning with Denzel since he has spent his entire life both living in and giving back to Ohio communities. We look forward to seeing Denzel continue his bright career and philanthropic initiatives in Cleveland for many years to come.”

Ward, who turns 25 next week, grew up in Northeast Ohio and played his college ball at Ohio State.

“I’m really excited for Denzel and his family,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said in a statement. “It’s a well-deserved reward for his outstanding play on the field and work in our community. Denzel has the attitude that he is committed to constantly getting better as a player. We know he’s going to continue to work with our coaching staff to improve and we are very happy that he will continue to be an important part of our defense for many years to come.”

Ward has been named to a pair of Pro Bowls in his four seasons. In 52 games with 51 starts, Ward has recorded 10 interceptions, 50 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, and a pair of forced fumbles.