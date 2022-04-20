Browns sign Isaac Rochell, Javon Wims

Getty Images

The Browns added two more players to their offseason roster on Wednesday.

The team announced the signings of defensive end Isaac Rochell and wide receiver Javon Wims. No terms of either deal were announced.

Rochell spent four years with the Chargers before moving on to the Colts for the 2021 season. He appeared in 12 games for Indianapolis and recorded 17 tackles. He has 91 tackles, 9.5 sacks and an interception for his career.

Wims was a seventh-round pick by the Bears in 2018 and spent three years with the team. He was cut coming out of camp last year and spent the season on the Raiders’ practice squad.

Wims had 28 catches for 266 yards and two touchdowns while with the Bears.