Commanders create Doug Williams diversity coaching fellowship

The Commanders have become the latest team to announce an initiative designed to increase diversity among coaching staffs.

Washington has created the Doug Williams diversity coaching fellowship, which will hire a fellow for the role of offensive assistant. Through the program, the Commanders will have access to coaches from Historically Black Colleges and Universities and give diverse applicants a chance to be a part of an NFL coaching staff.

The Doug Williams Fellow will primarily work with Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, offensive coordinator Scott Turner, and QBs coach Ken Zampese to break down film, game planning, and coach the scout team.

“I have always said that fostering opportunities for young coaches of color is what we need to do in order to correct the issues we have been seeing with the hiring cycles in the league,” head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “We are excited to announce the Doug Williams Diversity Coaching Fellowship which will help us continue to grow as an organization and help foster young coaching talent to set them up for success in their careers. There is no better man to honor with the naming of this fellowship than the great Doug Williams who is a trailblazer in the NFL and has represented this organization with class for many years.”

Williams, who played his college ball at HBCU Grambling State, is currently a senior advisor to Commanders team president Jason Wright. He was the first Black quarterback to play in and win a Super Bowl, throwing for 340 yards with four touchdowns in Super Bowl XXII.