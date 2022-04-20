Commanders re-sign Keith Ismael

Posted by Josh Alper on April 20, 2022, 7:31 AM EDT
NFL: DEC 21 Washington Football Team at Eagles
Getty Images

The Commanders have exclusive rights free agent Keith Ismael back in the fold.

Ismael signed his tender offer from the team on Tuesday, which officially returns the offensive lineman to the roster for a third season.

Ismael was a fifth-round pick in 2020 and he appeared in eight games as a rookie. Ismael failed to make the 53-man roster out of camp last year, but returned to the practice squad and wound up playing in 10 games during the regular season. Ismael started five of those games at center, including the final four games of the year.

Ismael can play guard in addition to center and will likely be in the mix for a backup spot on the interior this year.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.