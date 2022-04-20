Commanders re-sign Keith Ismael

Getty Images

The Commanders have exclusive rights free agent Keith Ismael back in the fold.

Ismael signed his tender offer from the team on Tuesday, which officially returns the offensive lineman to the roster for a third season.

Ismael was a fifth-round pick in 2020 and he appeared in eight games as a rookie. Ismael failed to make the 53-man roster out of camp last year, but returned to the practice squad and wound up playing in 10 games during the regular season. Ismael started five of those games at center, including the final four games of the year.

Ismael can play guard in addition to center and will likely be in the mix for a backup spot on the interior this year.