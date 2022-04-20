Cooper Kupp deserves a major raise, immediately

Posted by Mike Florio on April 20, 2022, 10:26 AM EDT
Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals
The Rams wisely got receiver Cooper Kupp signed to a new contract after only three NFL seasons. Kupp wisely limited the duration of the extension to only three years.

Since he signed a three-year, $47.25 million deal in 2020, Kupp has become one of the best receivers in the league. He had one of the best seasons for any receiver in league history. He won the Super Bowl MVP award.

Also, the salary cap continues to go up (pandemic aberration notwithstanding) and the market for his position has gone haywire. At an average salary of $15.75 million, Kupp’s contract has become downright embarrassing in comparison to other receivers.

He has two years left on his contract, at $14.875 million in 2022 and $14.625 million in 2023.

He needs a new deal, and he needs it now. And while he said Tuesday that he’s “not trying to beat anybody” when it comes to his next deal, the bigger question at this point isn’t taking the lead but keeping up.

Also, it’s entirely possible that Kupp was referring only to the practice of jamming some funny money into the back of a deal in order to make the contract seem to be worth more than it is, like the phony $45 million tacked onto the end of Tyreek Hill‘s contract in order to push the average new-money payout to $30 million per year.

What matters for Kupp, who turns 29 on June 15, is getting a solid payout over the next three or four years, before his skills begin to yield to the realities of Father Time.

The Rams will have to find a way to happen. It’s part of the price to pay for having a great team. And Kupp is one of the great members of that team.

Kupp has maybe one more shot to get a major contract. And other receivers currently are getting major contracts. He needs to get his, and he needs to be willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen.

Hopefully for the Rams, it won’t come to that. However, they can only have so many players who are among the highest paid in the league at their chosen positions. At some point, success comes with a price that, in a capped environment, can’t fully be paid.

10 responses to “Cooper Kupp deserves a major raise, immediately

  1. When you’re in cap hell, you aren’t able to take care of your own. Watch this team closely to see if they continue to surge past the cap ceiling as Goodell approves of it for financial gains.

  2. Cooper Kupp (and every other pro player) deserves whatever his contract states, nothing more. Ridiculous that someone signs a contract and then expects owners to improve the terms of that contract when the player has success. Play out your contract and then sign a new contract for whatever you’re worth at that time.

  4. Crazy off-season for the rams.
    Redid Stafford to market level
    Signed Robinson.
    And then Kupp to market level? and then Donald maybe highest paid defensive player.
    Oh and don’t forget they want to bring OBJ back.
    This will be some impressive cap gymnastics.

  5. Better off trading this guy. He is 28 and probably just gave you his best season. If you pay him to produce like that every year you will be wasting your money. Trade him and replace him with a 2nd or 3rd rounder.

  6. he has 2 years left on his contract. thats the opposite of “needing” a new deal

  7. Needs new contract? Keeping up with the Jones’s, Hill’s , Adams is a need?

  8. This guy is the opposite of a diva receiver. Hopefully he doesn’t get scalped for it in a league where the squeaky wheel usually gets the grease

  9. If he’s not chasing the money then he’s good with his contract and look to a redo in his last year. And maybe people should stop rubbing his salary in his face about other contracts. He signed, honor it !!’

  10. He’s 1 year into a 3 year deal and now he “needs” a deal? He should only get it if he’s willing to extend his current deal with relatively favorable rates, but it makes no sense to pay him at the top of the market, when he already has a deal in place. If they’re going to pay a player at the top of the market, let him hit free agency and pay him then.

