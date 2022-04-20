Davante Adams already impressing the Raiders with his work ethic

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 20, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT
Oakland Raiders v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

It hasn’t taken Davante Adams long to impress the Raiders with his hard work.

Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler said today that Adams has been leading by example with his focus and determination every time he sets foot in the team facility.

“Davante is a worker and he comes in with a purpose every day to get better,” Ziegler said. “He’s just a dialed-in person. You walk in and for him this is something that he loves to do, this is a business for him, it’s a job that he takes very seriously, and he comes in with that approach. That guy comes in with an approach to win the day and to get better individually, and it’s an approach that I think is really good for our young players to see. This guy is highly accomplished. He’s been very productive in his career. There’s a reason for those things. You see that in his approach day to day.”

Ziegler traded the Raiders’ first- and second-round picks to the Packers to acquire Adams, and then gave Adams a three-year, $67.5 million contract. Adams needs to produce at a high level to be worth what the Raiders spent on him, and so far Ziegler likes what he’s seeing.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Davante Adams already impressing the Raiders with his work ethic

  1. He will definitely make the Raiders better. I don’t think he will make them better enough. I expect another loss in the wild card round-if they make it that far.

  2. Dude’s a pro and he will be missed in Green Bay. Classy, intelligent, talented. He worked his butt off to get where he is. Good luck Davante…. unless you’re playing the Packers.

  3. They won’t be disappointed in Vegas with this guy. Especially since his new QB is actually his old QB who knows him inside and out. Waller should be wide open all the time when they double Adams.

  5. Man who paid a record amount for a WR thinks it was a great move, news at 11.

    Time will tell if it was a wise allocation of assets. The more you pay the people at the top it multiplies the # of people you have to have at the bottom to cover the costs.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.