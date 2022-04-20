David Montgomery, Roquan Smith focusing on field rather than contracts

Getty Images

Teams that change coaches and General Managers to kick off an offseason often go on to make roster moves that cut ties with players brought in under the previous regime.

The Bears made those changes at coach and G.M. this year and it remains to be seen how those calls will impact a couple of players heading into the final years of their contracts. Running back David Montgomery and linebacker Roquan Smith both addressed that situation on Wednesday and both players said that their focus is on the field rather than the negotiating table.

“At the end of the day, whether I’m going into my second year or my first year, I’ve still got to play football and I still gotta perform,” Montgomery said, via Alex Shapiro of NBCSportsChicago.com. “I could really care less about contracts, the contract terms and things, but I’m excited to be here for another year and play with my guys too.”

Smith said he’s “confident we’ll get everything taken care of” and that his attention ” is out on the field and doing what I have to do and bond better with my boys.”