Deebo Samuel, 49ers could be on the outs

Posted by Mike Florio on April 20, 2022, 9:34 AM EDT
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
When 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel removed all evidence of the team from his social-media pages, it quite possibly wasn’t an act or a ruse or a negotiating ploy. Samuel may indeed be done with the 49ers.

Things took a turn on Tuesday, in two different ways.

First, Adam Schefter of ESPN declared on the air (although has not tweeted), that Samuel has pulled the plug on contract talks with the 49ers.

“San Francisco would pay Deebo Samuel today, tomorrow, the next day. It’s not hard to figure out what the contract would look like, we’ve seen some of the top numbers in the league,” Schefter said, via Wilton Jackson of SI.com. “This, I think right now, is Deebo Samuel not wanting to get a deal done. . . . The 49ers are ready. Deebo Samuel is the one who has put a halt to everything for right now.”

Second, Deebo’s brother, Tyquan Samuel, made multiple social-media comments indicating that Deebo wants to be traded, and that he won’t be a member of the 49ers.

It’s unclear how it got to this point. Our best guess is that negotiations commenced, and that the 49ers made Samuel an offer that he regarded as too low. Sufficiently low to prompt Samuel to conclude that the team will never offer him anything close to what he wants.

Recently, Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram tweeted that Samuel wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Technically, the highest-paid non-quarterback in new-money average is Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, at $30 million per year. (To get to that number, the contract included a phony final season at $45 million.)

So would the 49ers pay him that kind of money? There’s currently a school of thought in the NFL that no receiver touches the ball enough times to merit that kind of cash. There’s another school of thought that has resulted in teams like the Raiders and Dolphins surrendering major trade assets and cash for pass-catchers. To know what the 49ers are inclined to do with Samuel, we need to know where the 49ers fall when it comes to valuing receivers.

Coach Kyle Shanahan quite possibly thinks he could find another receiver who can do in the 49ers offense the things that Deebo Samuel currently does. Maybe Shanahan can. But it’s one hell of a risk to take. Currently, the 49ers have one of the most dangerous weapons in the sport, a hard-nosed, dual-threat receiver and running back who easily can become the focal point of any offense in the league.

From the 49ers’ perspective, it’s a chicken-egg question. Did they make Samuel, or did Samuel make them?

The 49ers quite possibly think they can find another Deebo. That mindset quite possibly was reflected in whatever negotiations have occurred. And those negotiations quite possibly have caused Samuel to decide that he’s ready to move on.

53 responses to “Deebo Samuel, 49ers could be on the outs

  1. Cap hell.

    When you enter into cap hell, you lose control of any good draft picks you have had. Just classic mismanagament.

    They’ve also thrown away their future drafts with the Trey Lance stupidity.

  2. The 49 offense and Samual both excel because of each other. If he leaves neither will be the same.

  3. This dude is the next Leveon Bell. He’s going to wind up out of the league for a year and then wind up having to take a lesser deal than what he had on the table to return.

  6. World has gone WR crazy. He was a 2nd round pick. If Adams is a 1st and 2nd he should be all of that and more. Trade the guy. WRs are replacable.

  8. I don’t know anything about Deebo other than his solid production last season, but this is not a good look.

  9. The WR contracts, as of late, are record setting for sure. At some point teams have to slow that roll and keep from making it too difficult to feed other positions on the team. Sooner or later one, or more, of these giant WR deals will end up being a complete bust and that team will be in cap trouble for a few years.

  10. Also, he had an amazing season last year, but he only has played 3 NFL seasons and only last year was far better than his other two. An 18 yard average per catch last season playing a physical style that got him injured half the year in 2020. Is it sustainable or will he come down to earth? You’re paying for future production, not one good year.

  11. That’s a lot of money. Too bad the 9ers are bungling the Jimmy G situation. The timing of his injury is doing no one any favors.

  12. There are way too many public stick ups happening in football. Pay me or trade me. Hire this guy not that guy. What the heck is going on? Does every player want to live in a world where teams are only willing to offer you 1 year deals in order to protect themselves from these type of things? Because that’s what you’re asking for. Job insecurity.

  13. this reminds me of David Johnson, and he faded fast, although still in the league.

  14. I don’t see the WR hype. I don’t question these are elite talents but the NFL at large is enabling lopsided contracts simply because next two years will boost caps, and thus contracts… but this off-season feels far more shortsighted and a free for all than reasonably reflecting the cap boost. IDK. Whatever.

  15. They didn’t “make” Samuel. I hate those takes! They “drafted” him because they needed him. They “developed” him with coaching because he’s absorbent to that fact. Did the Browns “make” Baker Mayfield? They certainly didn’t “make” Nick Chubb.

  16. Or Debo’s agent knows the quickest way to getting paid is by getting a new team.

  17. He would be perfect on the Patriots but I do not see The Patriots or any other team paying him the money he is looking for. Samual is going to find himself traded for picks to a lower-tier team that needs WR help like the Giants or Jets.

  18. Deebo is one of my favorite players, so I’m torn on this one. He’s had one great season and is injured quite a bit. So I could see why they wouldn’t pay him as much as he wants. On the other hand, he did pull double duty and ran the ball and scored TDS as a running back, and was the main focal point of the offense. So I could see why he wants his big bag now. I ultimately think they will trade him for a late first and a 4th round pick and will make Aiyuk their number 1, as he’s working out with Lance now. But who knows at this point.

  21. No way would I give Deebo the Tyreek Hill deal if I’m the 49ers. Giving all of that money to one player means less money to spend on other players. Deebo is great but how long can the current level of greatness be sustained? Another year or two? Then he will start to go downhill as all WR eventually do.

  23. Getting all sorts of racist messages and death threats from 49ers fans probably didn’t help the situation either (not that I think that’s the reason he’s done with SF, assuming that’s even true).

    What type of low-life POS sends racist messages and death threats over a player wanting to get paid? (I have a guess…)

  24. Sure hope the Packers do not pursue this guy. While extremely talented in a WR/RB hybrid role (and loved him in fantasy), he is going to get hurt taking all of those RB type hits and eventually slow down making his type of specialized plays ineffective. Defenses also have had an entire off season to react to the plays SF designed for him. What happens then? He is not a pure WR and will not be a top 5 player (the money he is seeking) when you put him back out at the true WR position. Not worth it.

  25. Obviously the receiver money is getting crazy in the NFL, but from the SanFran games I watched this year, I’d argue he’s the MVP of that team. He seemed unstoppable every time I saw him play.

  27. The 49ers control his rights .. Gone are the days of prime Al Davis who would make a star player sit on the bench. (See Marcus Allen)

    Todays Player’s throw b*tch fits on social media (looking at you Kyler Murray)
    and teams usually cave.

  28. So he wants to be the highest paid non-QB in the league?

    Well – he’s got a pretty good argument, honestly.

    Is he not arguably the most dangerous offensive weapon in the league that is not a QB? (Arguably, I said – not definitively – so don’t waste keystrokes arguing – he’s in the discussion)

    Yes, he is. And if he is, why should he not be paid accordingly?

  31. Coach Belichick, you haven’t had a true #1 receiver since Randy Moss and you went 16-0 that year. Do it.

  34. The new trend is for upset players to remove any affiliation with their current team from their social media. What a waste of time.

  35. He is not worth Adams and Hill type money.some team may give it to him but will end up being sorry in the end. is it their agents idea to demand such outrageous salaries or the players head swells so much with self ego they really believe already very good teams cant win without them on the field,if this belief is correct they will be truly dissapointed in 2022-23.

  36. He has 10 career touchdowns in 3 years – no team will make him the highest paid non-qb. That is just silliness.

  37. Yeah, sure, he hasn’t become yet another Diva…..why would anyone think that??!!
    Let him sit at home looking in the mirror admiring his own reflection if he wishes……

  38. Trade to Tampa Bay for the #27 pick and let him ride out the last year of his contract with them.

    Decent shot at a ring if he wants it.

  39. As a Dolphins fan, I love it. We have their first round pick next year so if Samuel is traded, that is going to hurt the 2022 on field product.

    A trade will happen here. San Fran not having a first this year or next, they will be in the market for cheap draft assets.

    I understand Deebo’s desire to be the highest paid non-QB in the league but he can’t even be the highest paid non-QB on his team. On no planet should Samuel make more than Nick Bosa.

    Nick Bosa’s new contract should dwarf Samuels.

    SF has to cut the cord and restock the draft shelf. Sometimes things just don’t work out with talent. This is one of those times.

  40. He probably wants to play in Miami, That’s why I would have been ruthlessl and filed tampering chargers against Miami after that Mike McDaniel and Deebo luncheon hit the internet this off-season.

    I know Kyle LOVES Deebo. Players like Alex Mack, Trent Williams, Deebo, and Sherm are in Kyle’s circle of trust. If they really want to be 49ers Kyle is prone to make it happen.

    This is the business side of the game, and it’s a side that I have no interest in as a fan.

  41. I suspect a deal will get done after A.J. Brown signs his deal. Unfortunately the Samuel’s have decided to play this out on social media which has led to a hurricane of dysfunction. Hours after his brother said he wants to be traded he retracted the claim and said he doesn’t know what his brother is doing.

  44. I remember the Panthers caving into McCaffrey’s demands….. how’d that end up working out for them…..

  46. Family members should learn to stay quiet and mind their own business. The hate is really stupid. The market is what it is, Samuel didn’t make it. If you’re not happy with your pay do something about it.

  47. Ravens supposedly making trade offers to 49’ers as I type this. Hope they don’t pay too much, but the thought of a physical WR/RB guy like Deebo joining a run-heavy offense working with Lamar does make sense.

  48. It’s becoming very apparent these players consider their contracts are as worthless as the piece of paper they’re written on. If you can’t get players and their agents to honor what they committed to in a contract,… this will be the demise of the NFL. Fans pay the tab,… and when you lose the fans,… you lose the enterprise.

  49. secondgenameriacan says:
    April 20, 2022 at 10:26 am
    Trade him to the Jets or Lions. Watch him flame out and get nothing.

    yeah you do this and see how many free agents want to sign with you for doing a star player dirty like that.

    what’s the SF offense without him?

  50. The WR market truly is nuts right now, and what Miami gave Hill was absurd. That being said, Samuel is a unique case. He isn’t a true #1 receiver in the classic sense, but he supplements his WR output with rushing yards, and that is pretty special.
    If he thinks he is due Hill/Adams money he is fooling himself. Maybe he needs to quit listening to his brother?

  51. The guy is more RB than WR. That being the case he shouldn’t get anywhere close to Adams or Hill’s contracts. 49ers could easily draft a pass catching RB.

  52. Tony Awesome says:
    April 20, 2022 at 11:01 am
    It’s becoming very apparent these players consider their contracts are as worthless as the piece of paper they’re written on. If you can’t get players and their agents to honor what they committed to in a contract,… this will be the demise of the NFL. Fans pay the tab,… and when you lose the fans,… you lose the enterprise.

    how many player contracts are built in for teams to cut the player without harm to the team? if the NFL forced teams to honor their full contract i would be more inclined to agree with you.

  53. The Least Interesting Man Alive says:
    Packers, please.
    If the Packers weren’t willing to break the bank for a proven commodity like Davante Adams, what makes you believe they would do so for a one-year wonder who’s been injury-prone?
    Deebo Samuels is a good-but-not-great wide receiver whose biggest asset — that he can also run the ball — increases his risk of injury and is the thing that likely will shorten his career.

